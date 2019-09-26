Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 30,616 Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,616 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.75% of Manitex International worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 20.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 726,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 121,293 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Manitex International stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 3,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,985. Manitex International Inc has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.97 million for the quarter. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitex International Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steve Filipov bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

