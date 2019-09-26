Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,647 Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of AZZ worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of AZZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.50. 720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,876. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.45. AZZ Inc has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.20 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

