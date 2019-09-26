Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.21 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.00. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,382. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.33. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $158.50.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

