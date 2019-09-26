Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 118.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of National Western Life Group worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 594.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 180.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 177.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 71.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $278.32. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850. National Western Life Group Inc has a one year low of $247.24 and a one year high of $329.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $192.69 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWLI shares. BidaskClub raised National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

