Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 705,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 661,733 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 116,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 103,572 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.54. 1,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.88. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.86% and a positive return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll acquired 68,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $2,032,222.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $312,583.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,135,310 shares of company stock worth $63,525,473. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

