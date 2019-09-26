Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,350 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $126,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $219,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VKTX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,794. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $496.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.32.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

