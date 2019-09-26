Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 1,521 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.8% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,750,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 116.5% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA:PWZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,103. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.0588 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

