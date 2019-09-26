Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “$65.00” Price Target for MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens set a $82.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.02 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.20.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.92. 418,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $64.59 and a one year high of $90.25.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Natixis purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

