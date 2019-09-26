Wedbush Analysts Give Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) a $46.00 Price Target

Wedbush set a $46.00 price target on Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global upgraded Skechers USA from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.
Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.28. 923,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81.
In related news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $59,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $3,394,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,055. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 79,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 101,858 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,671,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after acquiring an additional 128,330 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
