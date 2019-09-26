Wedbush Analysts Give Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) a $46.00 Price Target

Wedbush set a $46.00 price target on Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global upgraded Skechers USA from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.28. 923,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $59,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $3,394,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,055. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 79,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 101,858 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,671,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after acquiring an additional 128,330 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

