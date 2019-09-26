Wedbush Analysts Give Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) a $191.00 Price Target

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) received a $191.00 price objective from Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 99.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $6.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.80. The stock had a trading volume of 258,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,730. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $133.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 932.52% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.