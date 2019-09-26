Wave Life Sciences’ (WVE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. 10,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 861.41% and a negative return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $82,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.