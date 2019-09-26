Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,374,563. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $113.92 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.