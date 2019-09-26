Warburg Research Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €210.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($196.51) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €182.58 ($212.31).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €153.88 ($178.93) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €147.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €148.61. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 1 year high of €163.98 ($190.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

