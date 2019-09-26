Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stake Reduced by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63,703 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,143,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 184.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,185,000 after buying an additional 3,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after buying an additional 2,423,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,423,000 after buying an additional 1,463,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $13,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $118.65. 1,171,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97. The company has a market capitalization of $334.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

