Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,597 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $47,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 216,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 747,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after purchasing an additional 349,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 25,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 438.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 180,358 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMN. Zacks Investment Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE AMN traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.30. 20,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,025. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.06 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 45,975 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $2,295,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 773 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $42,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,611. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

