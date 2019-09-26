Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 715,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $67,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 375.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,476,000 after buying an additional 920,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,486.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 267,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wingstop by 98.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,911,000 after buying an additional 235,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,159,000 after buying an additional 204,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Wingstop by 44.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,221,000 after buying an additional 166,571 shares during the last quarter.

WING traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.24. 15,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,678. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52. Wingstop Inc has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 102.88, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

