Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,903,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,522 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $51,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 352,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,618,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,818,000 after buying an additional 376,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,292,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,690,000 after buying an additional 666,731 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 711.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,764,000 after buying an additional 1,227,685 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 63.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

CNQ traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.67. 98,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $33.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

