Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,915 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of HubSpot worth $41,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,100,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 22.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,353,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, COO J Donald Sherman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $4,015,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,670.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $1,384,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,548,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,147 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.77. 284,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,242. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.74 and a 200 day moving average of $176.56. HubSpot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $170.00 target price on HubSpot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.60.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

