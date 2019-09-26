Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $58.76 Million Stock Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 251,505 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.60% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $58,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,663. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $5,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,958 shares in the company, valued at $179,060,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 10,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,689.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,721 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBHT. Citigroup set a $120.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

