Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $44.63 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,511 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $44,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,743,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,052,000 after acquiring an additional 91,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,501,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,511,000 after acquiring an additional 248,126 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,574,000 after acquiring an additional 440,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,919,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,226,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after acquiring an additional 97,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,739.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,670 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

WBS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.92. 29,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,144. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $63.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.