Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Grows Position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,942 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 2.70% of National Vision worth $65,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 price target on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

In related news, SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $1,463,677.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EYE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.48. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $429.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.27 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.