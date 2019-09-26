Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,551,643 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Marathon Petroleum worth $70,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 86.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $60.77. 6,773,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,676. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

