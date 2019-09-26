W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GRA. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE:GRA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,412. W. R. Grace & Co has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $513.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 85.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, insider Force Andrew Hudson La III purchased 4,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.04 per share, with a total value of $276,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William C. Dockman purchased 1,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.21 per share, with a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,721.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 498,970 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,464 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,858,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,746,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,929,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,032,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,543,000 after buying an additional 67,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 708,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,953,000 after buying an additional 40,153 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

