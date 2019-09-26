W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 94.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,845,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,432 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.35. 11,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,405. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

