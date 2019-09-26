Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VYGR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 18,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,466. The firm has a market cap of $650.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 71.08%. On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 371.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

