Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 99,568 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,327 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 99,568 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Xilinx by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 50,592 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Xilinx by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 230,522 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

In related news, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,531 shares of company stock worth $3,591,480 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.37. 1,188,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.63.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.