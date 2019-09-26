Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 22,975 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,975 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Mongodb worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mongodb by 1,638.5% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 100.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter worth $60,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $646,250.00. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $299,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,620 shares of company stock valued at $34,095,234 in the last three months. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.61. 35,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,651. Mongodb Inc has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $184.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $185.00 price target on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $184.00 price target on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

