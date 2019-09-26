Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $4.41 Million in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,022,000 after buying an additional 109,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,689,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,675,000 after buying an additional 228,584 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,372,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,628,000 after buying an additional 178,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 12.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,342,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,631,000 after buying an additional 486,897 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 9.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,872,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,097,000 after buying an additional 258,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $2,994,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $92,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,952.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,783 shares of company stock worth $10,472,581. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.41. 84,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $109.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.92.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

