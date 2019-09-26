Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $1,259,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,561.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meryl D. Hartzband purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $242.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,155.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,906.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $300.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.57.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.26. 8,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.33. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $201.09 and a 52-week high of $268.95.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

