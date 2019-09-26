Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,678 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Urban Outfitters worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URBN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 13.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 178.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URBN. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.41.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.40 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

