Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sanderson Farms at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 711.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 441.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.40. 13,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.60 and its 200-day moving average is $140.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 0.73. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.98 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $945.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.10 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 0.99%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays set a $145.00 price target on Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,912.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Khayat sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $268,116.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,002.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

