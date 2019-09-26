Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,174,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Shares of CSL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.45. 8,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,108. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $149.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $978,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor bought 697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.27 per share, for a total transaction of $102,647.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,166.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

