Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,641,000 after buying an additional 8,838,385 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,833,000 after buying an additional 1,744,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,016,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,906,000 after buying an additional 1,691,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,576,000 after buying an additional 1,548,776 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after buying an additional 1,280,570 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $4,323,033.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,030,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,479,075,506.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,457 shares of company stock worth $40,747,113. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.48 and its 200 day moving average is $259.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

