Voleon Capital Management LP Takes Position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNDT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at about $67,467,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at about $42,795,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 45.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,614,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,210 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at about $15,737,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 60.5% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,841,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,981 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 3,076,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $19,781,110.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,941,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $12,753,033.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNDT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. 51,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,610. Conduent Inc has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNDT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen set a $8.00 price target on Conduent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.