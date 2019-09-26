Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 31.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,056,000 after acquiring an additional 555,964 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,526,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,329 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 10.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,257,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,127,000 after acquiring an additional 116,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 343,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $71,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,950. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. 5,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,520. The stock has a market cap of $796.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.38 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.