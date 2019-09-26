Visa (NYSE:V) Given a $187.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Visa (NYSE:V) has been given a $187.00 target price by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.65. 7,327,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,653,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.90. The stock has a market cap of $347.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

