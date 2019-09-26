VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Up 51.1% in September

VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VirTra Systems stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.97% of VirTra Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.61. VirTra Systems has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that VirTra Systems will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VirTra Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered VirTra Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VirTra Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on VirTra Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

