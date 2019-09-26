Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.95

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and traded as high as $18.75. Vince shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 515 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $220.28 million, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.27. Vince had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $71.35 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Marie Fogel sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,312.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,481 shares in the company, valued at $476,099.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 74.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vince during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vince by 223.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vince by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vince during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vince by 55.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

