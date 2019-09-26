Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,993 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $41,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Booking by 4,500.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 2,095.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 349.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,073.17.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $19.87 on Thursday, hitting $1,973.66. 15,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,963.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,850.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,081.81. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $20.13 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

