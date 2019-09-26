Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,898 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $37,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 109.9% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 150,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,104,000 after acquiring an additional 78,769 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.79.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total transaction of $504,987.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $212.12. 173,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,683. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 97.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $107.46 and a 1 year high of $259.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.