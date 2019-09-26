Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,671 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,948,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,764,438,000 after acquiring an additional 90,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,605,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $386.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,191 shares of company stock valued at $44,831,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.