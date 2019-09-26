Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $44.72 Million in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 796,070 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Cree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cree by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,596 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Cree by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,080 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cree by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cree by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cree by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

CREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of Cree stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $49.30. 53,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,776. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 137.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Cree had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

