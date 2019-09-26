Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580,400 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $40,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Altria Group by 214.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 302,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,090,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.