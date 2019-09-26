Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 12,636.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,739 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of IHS Markit worth $43,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in IHS Markit by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.51. 1,010,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $9,763,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,467 shares in the company, valued at $17,539,607.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,483 shares of company stock worth $19,436,699. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

