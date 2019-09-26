Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,992 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $45,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.07. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.72.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.96%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $1,239,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,850 shares of company stock worth $3,102,690 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

