VF (NYSE:VFC) PT Set at $104.00 by Credit Suisse Group

VF (NYSE:VFC) has been given a $104.00 price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VFC. Cowen increased their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Get VF alerts:

VFC traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $88.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,265. VF has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.02. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VF will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of VF by 153.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter worth approximately $217,993,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 825.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 24.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,535,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $306,517,000 after purchasing an additional 696,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.