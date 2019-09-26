VF (NYSE:VFC) Given a $104.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on VF (NYSE:VFC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of VF from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.73.

Get VF alerts:

NYSE VFC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.07. 1,574,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.02. VF has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that VF will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,217.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in VF during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in VF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,526,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in VF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.