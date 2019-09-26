Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE:VET traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 798,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,149. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.18 and a twelve month high of C$43.55.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.41, for a total transaction of C$107,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,190,610.10.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

