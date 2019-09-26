Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Set at $29.00 by Stephens

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) has been given a $29.00 target price by stock analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veritex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. 285,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.57. Veritex has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $30.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Angela Harper sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $46,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $64,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,016,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,080,000 after buying an additional 372,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,158,000 after buying an additional 47,391 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 62.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 811,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,661,000 after buying an additional 311,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Veritex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Veritex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,489,000 after buying an additional 25,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

