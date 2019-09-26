Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.75. 34,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.56 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,096 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $170,868.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,451.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 17,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

